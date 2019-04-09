Eleven Wise Launch Anniversary …Hold Procession

Current players of Eleven Wise and management members



Former Ghana top flight side, Sekondi Eleven Wise, will officially launch its 100th anniversary today at the Assemblies of God Church auditorium, European Town at 3:00pm.

And expected in attendance to grace the event are Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, traditional rulers and political figures.

Preceding the anniversary was a candlelight procession on Friday through some principal streets of Sekondi as part of activities marking its 100th anniversary celebration.

Led by three brass bands, the team started from Essikado, European Town and ended at Komfo Ase. A picnic was held Saturday, with the grand launch of the anniversary set for today.

On Saturday, a special anniversary cup game involving Wise and Sekondi Hasaacas will be held at the Gyandu Park at 3:00pm.

The anniversary is under the distinguished patronage of Nana Kobina Nketsia V, life chief patron of Sekondi Eleven Wise Football Club and the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, British Sekondi.

In 1960/61, Eleven Wise won the National League Cup, won the FA Cup the same year and won it in 1982 as well. They were Cup Winners Cup champions in 1980 and crowned the year with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Cup winners in 1980.



They were gala champions in 1976 and 1978.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum﻿