ABL ‘Beta Malt Interco’ Rocks K’si

BETA MALT Interco, the inter-college athletics competition sponsored by Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), came off at the Baba Yara Stadium with a two-day Super Zonal contest among senior high schools in the Ashanti Region.

This year, ABL, manufacturer of Beta Malt, partnered with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to organise the ‘Beta Malt Interco’ between March 28 and 29.

Prempeh College (Amanfour) broke the dominance of T.I Ahmadiyya SHS (T.I. Amass) at this year’s Ashanti Schools Super Zonal Athletics competition at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Prempeh College toppled the perennial winners to win the boys division which has been dominated by T.I Ahmadiyya for 10 years, but T.I Ahmadiyya showed class again in the girls division after failing to win it last year.

Prempeh College last won the SuZo competition in 13 years ago (2006) in Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

This year’s edition, all the defending champions on both categories (T.I AMASS and Kumasi Girls) placed third in their various divisions.

Beta Malt refreshed hundreds of the student athletes over the four-week period of the games. In addition, top performing athletes were rewarded with packs of Beta Malt drinks and branded souvenirs.

Head of Marketing, Ewurafua Addo-Atuah, who commented on the event, stated that “we leveraged on the popularity of interco which is the highlight of sporting activities held in senior high schools in Ghana through our true malt Beta Malt whilst inspiring athletes to go all the way up with Beta Malt.”

After weeks of physical endurance through several sporting activities across diverse disciplines, 45 schools in the Ashanti Region participated in the Ashanti Schools Super Zonal Athletics competition.

The winners from both divisions would represent the Ashanti Region at the National Sports Festival this August in Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

Beta Malt Brands Manager, Portia Offei Asare, commended the athletes.

The overall best male and female athletes at the National Sports Festival will receive tertiary scholarships worth GH¢30, 000.