Enterprise Life ‘Cushions’ La Nativity YAF Walk

A section of the participants

The annual ‘YAF Walk’ of Nativity Congregation, La, Accra, of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) came off last Saturday with Enterprise Life, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group, as the main sponsor.

The 2019 edition of the ‘YAF Walk’ marked 10 years since its inception. Dubbed ‘a walk for discipleship in cleanliness’, it was part of activities marking a week-long celebration.

According to Patricia Addy, president of the group, the La Nativity YAF has taken on steps to educate the congregants and the immediate residents of the church on keeping their surroundings clean.

“It is our belief that once people learn not to throw sachet water around any how, our gutters will be free from chocking as the rainy season beckons; homes, properties and lives would be spared and as the PCG’s main focus of this year is to make discipleship, we will have people to do that work,” she added.

The ‘YAF Walk’, a major exercise on the church’s calendar, witnessed about 1,000 congregants taking part in the almost two-hour walk through some of the principal streets of La. The participants, including children from five years, started the walk from the church’s premises at 5:30 am and ended around 7:00 am.

The participants were given free branded T-shirts by the organisers to help in marketing the group and the church as a whole.

Alfredos Anyetei, the planning committee chairman of the YAF week celebration, took the opportunity to thank all sponsors, including Fan Milk Ghana Limited, Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), Zoomlion Ghana Limited, LaDMA and individual members of the group who donated in cash and kind to make the week-long celebration a success.

By Christopher Kotei