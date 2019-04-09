‘Football People’ Celebrate Serebour Boateng

Williams (L), Papsey, David Boateng, Addo and Mensah in a pose during the event



Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe (Papsey), was among dignitaries who celebrated David Serebour Boateng, a former Asante Kotoko management member, on his 47th milestone.

The ardent Kotoko faithful treated his guests to a wide range of Chinese cuisine and good music at the MCY Chinese Restaurant in Tema.

Also present for the get together were Sam Williams, former director at Tema Youth, Joe Addo, former Black Stars defender, Dr. Philemon Mensah, among others.

“I thank God for adding a year to my year, and to all of you who joined me to make this occasion special, I say thank you,” Serebour stated.

From The Sports Desk