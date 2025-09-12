betPawa Unveils Digital Locker Room Bonus Payments

Africa’s leading iGaming brand, betPawa, has made significant strides in modernising African football by unveiling a new digital platform aimed at streamlining its Locker Room Bonus (LRB) initiative.

The announcement came during a two-day technical training workshop that brought together administrators from all 18 clubs in the Ghana Premier League, along with representatives from the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The training sessions were designed to equip clubs with the necessary skills to digitise the onboarding of players, verify team sheets, and manage the ₵400 Locker Room Bonus awarded for each victory.

Since its inception in 2022, the Locker Room Bonus has revolutionised Ghanaian football by providing players with immediate mobile money rewards following their wins. Originally a pioneering sponsorship model, it has now transitioned into a fully digitised system that enhances payout speed, transparency, and tracking capabilities.

The workshop featured insights from Erki Alliksoo, LRB Operations Manager, and Leonardo Noronha, a developer from pawaTech, who guided club representatives through the functionalities of the new portal.

Each team received dedicated accounts to upload line-ups and player details, facilitating seamless Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and instant bonus disbursement.

“This platform is here to make life easier,” stated Nii Ashong Katai, a betPawa official. “When clubs use it properly, we avoid delays, reduce errors, and guarantee that players receive their bonuses on time. It’s about efficiency, transparency, and building trust.”

Among the prominent clubs represented were Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, Nations FC, Bibiani Gold Stars, FC Samartex 1996, and Dreams FC.

On the second day of training, women’s football administrators expressed their enthusiasm for the new system as a crucial advancement in ensuring equal access and recognition for female players who will also benefit from the Locker Room Bonus.

The digital upgrade is expected to alleviate administrative burdens for club owners while providing players with confidence that their efforts on the pitch will be rewarded fairly and promptly.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke