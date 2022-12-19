Bishop Botwey Re-Elected WR Peace Council Chair

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey

The Presiding Bishop of Christian Faith Church International and the incumbent chairman of the Western Regional Peace Council, Bishop Emmanuel Botwey has unanimously been re-elected as the chairman of the Regional Peace Council.

Bishop Botwey, who has recently been given a United Nations’ Peace Ambassadorial role, was re-elected chairman of the Regional Peace Council for the next four years in an election conducted by the Electoral Commission.

The Regional Peace Council since its establishment has worked and continues to work to ensure sustainable peace in the Western and Western North Regions.

It has helped to institutionalize peace education in Senior High and Technical Schools in the Region and organized peace education on radio, in Churches, Mosques, and public gatherings.

It has also organized capacity-building programmes on conflict prevention, management, and resolution for traditional, religious, political, youth, and women leaders, and groups in the Region.

Most Reverend Bishop Colonel John Kwamina Otoo (rtd), Member of the Governing Board of the National Peace Council swore in the 13- member reconstituted Western Region Peace Council.

The members are made up of six new and seven incumbent members.

They include the chairman, Bishop Emmanuel Botwey, representing the Ghana Pentecostal and charismatic Council; Reverend Father Gordon Buadi Miezah, the Catholic Bishops Conference, Alhaji Elias Yusif Gyampson, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission and Osofo Kojo Mensah Heheatror, Africana Mission.

The rest are Michael Asare-Bediako representing Identifiable groups; Rev. Joseph Nelson National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches; Rebecca Efiba Dadzie and Maribel Akuokor Okine representing the Western Regional Coordinating council.

Other members are Reverend Canon Gabriel Sampson, Christian Council, Chief Abdullah Jibrilu representative of Tijaniya Muslim group, Sheikh Suleman Ahmed Mozu, Alsunna Muslim Group, Abundant Hayford Aggrey, Coalition of NGOs for Women and Children and Nana Ekua Kodu II representative of the Regional House of Chiefs.

Most Reverend Bishop Colonel John Kwamina Otoo (rtd), entreated the members to uphold the oath of secrecy and remain neutral in the execution of their duties.

