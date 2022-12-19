ICGGL Opens Office, Warehouse In Tamale

Nash Sulemana, CEO of ICGGL with other dignitaries at the opening in Tamale

The Intercontinental Group Ghana Limited(ICGGL), has opened an ultramodern office complex and a warehouse in Tamale, the Northern region.

The ultramodern complex has a warehouse capacity of 80,000MT and can contain huge quantities of products such as fertilizers and seeds for distribution as well as space for aggregation of Shea nuts and soybeans for export to other neighboring countries, office complex with an international conference hall, a Sheanuts laboratory with auxiliary facilities.

The Managing Director, ICGGL, Nash Sulemana at the opening said the company is in the agriculture sector as a key stakeholder to support the effort of the government in its flagship programme Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ).

“ We distributed different brands of fertilizers, seeds for cereals and vegetables under the flagship programme Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ) programme.”

He was of the view that the Northern region is well positioned to take full advantage of the numerous incentives that the government is providing in the agriculture sector.

“ I will like to invite potential investors to partner with us to turn the natural agricultural resource base of the region into value-added products for both the domestic and international markets. We have made a great impact on Northern farmers through our inputs credit systems and out grower scheme.”

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, lauded Intercontinental Group Ghana Limited for that innovative initiative created, as that alone is an opportunity in creating jobs for the teeming youth in the country in support of the government’s effort to reduce unemployment.

“Agriculture is the heartbeat of the government transformational agenda and everything possible is being done to bring greater efficiency to the agricultural value chain, aimed at enhancing productivity and moving it to a much higher pedestal in value addition.”

The Northern Regional Minister is optimistic that together with the private sector, the government will be able to achieve Goal Two (2) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which enjoins all countries to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and create job opportunities for the teeming youth.

Mr. Shaibu indicated that Agro-chemical Business plays an immense role in the agricultural sector development and the socio-economic development of Ghana and therefore, acts as an engine of economic growth in the Country.

“As a government, we will continue to provide an enabling environment and pursue policies that will facilitate the development of agriculture such as the shea nut industry, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), and also continue to partner with the private sector such as the Intercontinental Limited to propel and strengthen the agriculture sector of the country.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale