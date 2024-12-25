Bishop Salifu Amoako’s Car Involved In Multiple Crash

A dramatic multiple-vehicle accident near the Tesano-Papaye area on Tuesday, December 24, involving five vehicles, including one belonging to Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International.

Eyewitnesses reported that a truck suffered a brake failure, causing the accident, which resulted in significant damage to all vehicles involved.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

The truck driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived promptly and confirmed that while the vehicles were severely damaged, no lives were lost.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are actively searching for the driver of the truck.

The brake failure that triggered the collision is being examined as part of efforts to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Bishop’s 16-year-old son was involved in a tragic accident at East Legon, resulting in the deaths of two young girls.

Meanwhile, the police are urging witnesses to come forward and assist in the investigation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe