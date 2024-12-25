ZEIN Global Development Trust Chairman Wishes Ghana, World A Merry Christmas, Happy New Year

Dr Abu Zein

The office of Dr. Abu Zein, Global Chairman of ZEIN Global Development Trust, has extended his heartfelt Christmas and New Year’s wish to the people of Ghana and the world at large.

In this momentous occasion (Christmas,, New Year) It is my personal belief that the World would remain united our labour front and reenforce Corporate Ghana to take centre stage in your developmenta agenda.

“We look forward to collaborating with the new administration to support initiatives that aim to enhance the lives of Ghanaians and foster a brighter future for the nation,”

A statement from Media Office of Dr. Abu Zein

Global Chairman

ZEIN Global Development Trust said.