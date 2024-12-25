Deal With Post-Election Criminals – Akufo-Addo To Security Agencies

President Nana Akufo-Addo has issued a stern directive to security agencies to take a firm stance against any acts of violence threatening the peace and stability of the country following the 2024 general elections.

In his final Christmas message to the nation on December 24, President Akufo-Addo condemned the unwarranted acts of violence that have marred an otherwise commendable democratic process.

He emphasized that the pursuit of political power must always be rooted in service to the people, and not in the use of force or intimidation.

“Our nation’s peace is sacred, and it will not be sacrificed on the altar of ambition,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

“The Rule of Law will prevail no matter what. I urge the security services to take a firm stance against any actions that threaten the stability and harmony of our land.”

The President’s call to action comes amid increased tensions and disputes over election results in certain areas of the country.

Reports have emerged of post-election unrest, including incidents of vandalism directed at public property and Electoral Commission offices.

As of December 10, 110 suspects had been arrested in connection with post-election disturbances.

The President’s directive is seen as a move to prevent further escalation of violence and ensure that those responsible for perpetrating violence are brought to justice.

President Akufo-Addo also emphasized the importance of peaceful conflict resolution, stating that “peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the ability to handle conflict through peaceful means.”

He urged Ghanaians to embrace this wisdom as a guiding principle in their journey forward.

The President’s message was seen as a reassuring gesture to Ghanaians, who have been anxiously following the post-election developments.

-BY Daniel Bampoe