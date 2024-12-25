Shatta Wale Named Most-Streamed Ghanaian Artist On Audiomack

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has been crowned the most-streamed Ghanaian musician on Audiomack, ending 2024 on a high note.

He topped the streaming platform’s rankings, beating notable acts like Kweku Smoke, Black Sherif, King Paluta, and Sarkodie, who placed second, third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Shatta Wale has captivated audiences with his blend of dancehall music, amassing millions of streams.

Fans and industry players have celebrated his milestone, praising Shatta Wale for his resilience and unwavering influence in the competitive music scene.