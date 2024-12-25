Blows At UPSA Over Appointments

The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has been dragged to court over allegations of irregular appointments and promotions.

A writ of summons issued at the High Court, Adentan-Accra, on December 22, 2024, is commanding the university to appear before the court within eight days.

The plaintiff, Rashid Ibrahim, is seeking several declarations and orders from the court, including a declaration that the promotion of John Kwaku Mawutor to the rank of Associate Professor was defective and unlawful.

Ibrahim is also challenging the appointment of Mawutor as Vice Chancellor, arguing that he did not meet the required qualifications.

Furthermore, the plaintiff is seeking an order to set aside the appointments of Professor Emmanuel Selase Asamoah and Professor Samuel Antwi as Pro Vice-Chancellors for Academic & Student Affairs and Research Innovation and Knowledge Transfer (RIKT), respectively.

According to the statement of claim, the university’s actions were “ultra vires and thereby null and void.”

The plaintiff is also seeking an order directing the university to comply with the provisions of the revised version of “the criteria for appointments and promotions of senior members (Academic)”.

The university has been given eight days to respond to the writ, failing which judgment may be given in their absence.

The case is set to be heard at the High Court of Justice, Adentan-Accra.

The UPSA has been at the center of controversy in recent times, with allegations of mismanagement and irregularities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe