Black History Festival 2024 to Unite Global African Diaspora

THE BLACK History Festival 2024 is set to be held at the Columbus Marriott Airport Hotel from February 22 to 24, organizers have announced.

The event will bring together people of African descent from across the globe under the theme “The Africa We Want In A Global Setup – Rebuilding The Trans-Atlantic Trade Ties For The Socio-Economic And Cultural Advancement of The Peoples of Africa and The Americas,” to strengthen ties and foster collaboration among attendees.

This year’s festival is open to participants from all six regions of Africa, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and diversity. With an expected turnout of over 1,000 attendees, the event will feature speakers, panelists, and delegates from Africa, the Americas, and the African Diaspora worldwide.

A diverse array of activities and events await attendees, including the Black History Walk (21st), Innovation and Technology Day (22nd), Black History Lecture (23rd), Global Africa Marketplace (22nd to 24th), the Africa-Americas Trade and Development Forum (24th-morning session), and the prestigious Black History Makers Awards (24th evening). Entertainment activities and a tour will round off the festival, promising an enriching experience for all.

Mr. Stephen Selasie Asuo, Executive Coordinator of the Black History Festival, 2024 stressed that the event aims to reinforce historic connections, promote trade and development, and celebrate cultural heritage.

By facilitating collaboration and dialogue, the festival seeks to set the stage for future partnerships in policy reforms, trade treaties, professional exchanges, tourism, and more. Some of the invited special guests for the event include the diplomatic corps, business executives, the academia, media, and other key personalities as well as the public.

“We are thrilled to host the Black History Festival, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, and look forward to welcoming participants from around the world,” said festival organizers. “Together, we will celebrate our shared heritage, explore opportunities for collaboration, and chart a path toward a brighter future for the African Diaspora.”

The festival is powered by the Bureau for International Development, Exchanges and Commerce (BIDEC), supported by the One Voice Consortium, KGL Group, M&C Group Global, Office of the President of Ghana (Diaspora Affairs Directorate), under the auspices of the African Union Mission to the USA and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

