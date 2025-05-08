Black Satellites Arrive In Ismailia Ahead Of Crucial AFCON Clash

Some of the Black Satellite players

GHANA’S BLACK Satellites have arrived in Ismailia ahead of their decisive Group C match against the Central African Republic in the ongoing TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2025.

The final group fixture takes place on Thursday, 8th May, at the Ismailia Stadium, with kick-off at 6:00 PM local time (3:00 PM GMT). A win will secure Ghana’s place in the quarterfinals.

Head Coach Desmond Ofei expressed optimism about the team’s chances, highlighting their focus and preparation.

“We’ve prepared well and the players are aware of what’s at stake. This is a talented group, and I believe we’ll rise to the occasion,” Ofei said after their arrival.

The team is lodged at the Tolip El Forsan Hotel, located along the calm shores of Lake Timsah—an ideal setting for rest and final preparations.

Team captain Ofori McCarthy echoed the coach’s confidence, stressing the players’ determination to advance.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy game, but we’re determined to finish strong. We owe it to ourselves and our supporters back home to qualify,” McCarthy said.

The Satellites currently sit second in Group C with four points, level with group leaders Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a win and a draw from their first two matches.

Thursday’s encounter is a must-win, with qualification on the line and a strong desire from the squad to continue their journey in the competition.

With team spirit high and the stakes even higher, all eyes will be on the Black Satellites as they aim to deliver another memorable performance for Ghana.