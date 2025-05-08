Black Starlets Begin Second Phase Of Screening In Kumasi

Frimpong Manso

THE BLACK Starlets are set to begin the second phase of their national screening exercise as they build a squad for upcoming international competitions.

Young talents from the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper West, and Upper East Regions have been invited to camp in Kumasi. The screening will take place at the Christian Village Guest House & Leadership Training Centre in Santasi Apire, near Opoku Ware School and St. Hubert Seminary.

The first batch of 44 players is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for a three-day training session. The second group will report on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Coach Frimpong Manso and his technical team are leading the search for promising players to form the next U-17 national team. The exercise aims to prepare a strong squad for the 2025/26 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

“This is an important stage in building a competitive team. We’re looking for skill, commitment, and potential,” Coach Manso said.

BY Wletsu Ransford