DR Congo Mourns Referee Lynched In Mob Attack

Patrick Ngalamulume

Shock and sorrow have gripped the Democratic Republic of Congo following the brutal killing of football referee Patrick Ngalamulume in Bukavu.

The 36-year-old, known locally as “Ngalas,” was lynched and set ablaze by a mob in the Irambo neighbourhood between May 5 and 6, 2025. He was accused of theft—a claim never verified. Eyewitnesses say the crowd beat him and set him on fire, with no intervention from police or emergency services.

“It was horrifying. No one could stop it,” said a local resident, who requested anonymity.

Ngalamulume, affiliated with the Bukavu Urban Football Association (EUFBUK), had no criminal record and was widely respected for his integrity on the pitch.

“We’ve lost not just a referee, but a man of principle,” an EUFBUK official said. “To see justice denied to someone who stood for it is devastating.”

In a statement, the Football Association condemned the act, urging authorities to arrest those responsible. The Football Kenya Federation also expressed solidarity, stressing that football must remain a force for unity.

The incident highlights worsening security in eastern Congo, where armed groups like M23 have weakened state control. Mob justice has become common as public trust in legal institutions fades.

“This cannot become normal,” a local official warned. “We need accountability and urgent reform.”

Civil society groups and football authorities are calling for an independent investigation and concrete steps to prevent further lawlessness.

Ngalamulume’s death now stands as a painful symbol of justice denied.