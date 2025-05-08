Curry Injury Casts Shadow Over Warriors’ Game One Win

Steph Curry

THE GOLDEN State Warriors opened their NBA Western Conference semi-final series with a 99–88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the victory came at a cost.

Star guard Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and was forced off the court before halftime. The 37-year-old clutched the back of his left leg following a defensive play and attempted to continue before signalling to the bench for a substitution.

Curry, a two-time MVP and key figure in the Warriors’ postseason campaign, is now a major doubt for game two, scheduled for Friday, 9 May (01:30 BST). The team awaits scan results to determine the extent of the injury.

“We’re definitely game-planning for him to not be available for game two, but we don’t know yet,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. “With a hamstring, it’s hard to imagine he would play. I talked to him at half-time—he’s crushed.”

In Curry’s absence, the Warriors rallied impressively. Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green stepped up, combining for 62 points to seal the win on the road.

Despite the result, concern for Curry’s fitness overshadowed post-game celebrations, with his leadership and scoring prowess critical to Golden State’s playoff hopes.

The Warriors will now have to brace for at least one game without their talisman, hoping his recovery is swift and the damage minimal.