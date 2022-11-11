Black Sherif Announces Debut Concert

Black Sherif, has made a bold step by announcing to his large fan-base his first ever musical concert, scheduled to take place on Wednesday December 21.

Dubbed, ‘Mozama Disco’, the concert will come off at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The concert is expected to attract a lot of music follow ers from all walks of life.

Mozama Disco is aimed at insulating a spirit of adventure, cooperation, creation of excellence in the domain of art and culture and feelings of fraternity, patriotism, unity and brotherhood with a power-packed production and visual experience line up of professionals and artistes for patrons’ pleasure, earlier reports indicated.

Black Sherif is no doubt Ghana’s current most loved artiste.

He recently released his much-anticipated album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which is currently enjoying massive streams and good reviews across the digital stream platform.