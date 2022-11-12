Ofori-Atta May Read Budget On Nov. 24 – Majority Leader

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is preparing to read the 2023 budget statement On November 24, 2022.

According to him, the finance minister has nformed Parliament that he is working to ensure that the budget is presented.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame who made this known in Parliament on Friday November 11, 2022 explained that “Given the circumstance now, the Minister has informed us, in fact, he has written, that he would rather prefer to come here and work everything out in such a way that on the 24th, he will do the delivery here,” he said.

Delay in the presentation of the budget on the aforesaid date instead of November 15 was attributed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal as indicated by Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

However, speaking to journalists on Thursday November 3 prior to his latest statement, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said “I am yet to have discussions with the Minister responsible for Finance to determine exactly when he will be able to present to us”.

The Leader of Government business in Parliament added “it will be difficult to submit to the 15th deadline, I don’t know, I am just conjecturing.”

“Nothing should be done which will eventually become wishy-washy. They want to have the best to be able to uplift us from where we are as a country.

“And that being the case, if we want to do a thorough job, I think there will be too much pressure if it has to be done on the 15th,” he added.

By Vincent Kubi