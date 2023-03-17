Black Sherif To Perform @ US Music Festival

Black Sherif

Black Sherif has been named as one of a list of acts scheduled to perform at the 2023 edition of ‘Something in the Water Music Festival’.

The event, which will take place in Virginia Beach, USA, from April 28 to 30 will see a lineup of artistes including Kid Cudi, Summer Walker, Lil Wayne, Clipse, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones and Chic, Mumford & Sons and Maren Morris.

Black Sherif, who was seen last week in Abu Dhabi performing to an elated crowd at the Wireless Festival, was announced on Wednesday as the only Ghanaian act on the bill.

Nigeria’s Ayra Starr will however join the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ singer as one of the African artistes on the bill.

Pharrell Williams established Something in the Water Festival in 2019, however, it did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement from organisers, the event will “not only unite and empower the community but also celebrate diversity and showcase the magic of Virginia Beach.

“Musicians, students, artistes, activists, and more will converge on Virginia Beach to activate and amplify, collaborate and co-author, shift and shape the future.”