Charterhouse Unveil VGMA Nominees Tomorrow

Charterhouse Productions, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), will this Saturday unveil the nominees for this year’s edition of the event.

The official unveiling ceremony will be broadcast on selected radio and television stations and VGMA affiliate stations. It will also be available online via several social media handles, www.ghanamusicawards.com, and blog portals.

The unveiling ceremony, according to the organisers, will also witness great performances from some of Ghana’s finest artistes.

The organisers in a statement said, after 15 days into 2023, the announcement was made to the music industry and its stakeholders to submit accolade-deserving works produced between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

The statement further revealed that, as of February 15, the industry had responded resoundingly with thousands of entries. Following the submissions, the board, research team, and the VGMA secretariat have been at work, reviewing work done for 2022, to ensure the most qualified make it to the nominations list.

“After several weeks of meticulous listening, reviews, and extensive analysis of data, lyrics, and production, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has the most deserving artistes in the offing,” the statement read.

It also emphasised that the nomination announcement will be done every hour on hour from 11am to 4pm.

“At 9pm, the final announcement will be made featuring the BIG 5 Categories; Best New Artiste, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song, and Artiste of the Year,” it added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke