Black Stars Classics Rock Max TV

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

A mouthwatering treat to relive some of the best moments from Ghana’s Black Stars classic World Cup matches hits Max TV.

And this July, #Max Sports (via Max TV Max FM, Maximum FM and Maxfmlive.com) Ghanaians will be able to roll back the years and relive magical and classic Black Stars moments from the FIFA Senior Men’s World Cup spanning between 2006 and 2014.

The series is expected to be navigated by Max TV’s dynamic team of presenters and analysts like Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Sitsofe Phillip Atsrim, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, Nana Darkwah Gyasi and Kwaku Owusu Aduomi (Waano Waano).

The versatile panelists will include retired Black Stars players such as former captains Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and John Mensah as well as Sulley Muntari, Richard Kingston and Razak Pimpong.

Seasoned sports journalists, football administrators and celebrities from various backgrounds are expected to contribute.

“July promises to be an exciting month on Max TV as we bring you a series of unforgettable moments from the Black Stars three consecutive World Cup appearances. Kick off was yesterday at 3:30 pm,” a release from Max TV communication team stated.