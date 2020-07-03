Covid-19 Is Still With Us, Stay Safe – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has called on Ghanaians and residents in Ghana to be extra careful in order not to contract the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement urging all and sundry to adhere to the safety protocols, the ex-President says “fellow citizens, it does not appear that we can afford the comfort of thinking the Covid-19 virus has gone weak or lessened its grip.”

“It is there and very much around waiting to infect and claim the lives of those of us who will underestimate its danger,” he wrote.

He cautioned that “there’s a limit to what those in authority can do. A lot more depends on our very personal discipline and mindfulness.”

“Let us wake up! There are too many gatherings that ignore Covid-19 preventive protocols. As we go through the process of voter registration, let us not let down our guard. It is our last mistake. Let’s wear our masks, maintain appropriate social distancing, basic cough etiquettes and proper and general hygiene protocols,” he urged.

He recounted that several weeks ago, a senior medical doctor at 37 barely survived Covid-19 after the wife had passed on after contracting the virus. That may have been the first shocking wake up call that the virus is real and deadly.

He also mentioned the death of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, a former General Secretary of the NPP who passed away on Wednesday, July 1, from coronavirus complications.

He added that Elections Manager of NPP, Peter Mac Manu and former Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkora, are all in intensive care unit due to the virus, with Minister for Regional Re-organisation and Development, Dan Botwe “has barely survived the icy claws of the virus.”

By Melvin Tarlue