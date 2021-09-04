Black Stars English Players Leave Camp

Black Stars players based in the United Kingdom (UK) will depart the team’s camp in Accra for their respective bases today, Saturday.

The players will miss Monday’s clash against South Africa, after helping the national team to beat Ethiopia in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday at the Cape Coast stadium.

Those that will leave camp today are Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom.

Saudi Arabia based Mubarak Wakaso scored the only goal to hand the Black Stars a perfect start to their campaign.

The UK-based players were stopped from playing against Cape Verde by the UK government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

South Africa is one of the countries in the UK ‘red list’ and according to the rules, individuals traveling in from the ‘red list’ countries are meant to undergo a 10-day quarantine period.

This means EPL players who visit the ‘red list’ countries will miss some games due to a 10-day isolation period.

The rest of the Black Stars’ squad are already airborne to South Africa for Monday’s clash with Bafana Bafana.

