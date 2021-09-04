Black Stars Depart Accra To South Africa

Black Stars have departed Accra to Johannesburg in South Africa ahead of their World Cup qualifiers match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The senior national team is traveling to South Africa without England-based stars Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom, due to the English FA’s travel restrictions.

Ghana will play Bafana Bafana on Monday September 6, 2021 after winning their match against Walias of Ethiopia on Friday.

A team of 32 players were called for the match against Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.

The team, made up of players and the technical team, left Accra after the victory against Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast sports stadium.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor hands late invite to Ghana Premier League duo ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Akonnor had made a few more additions to the squad, following the inability of Tariq Fosu, Benson Annan, Kelvin Yeboah, Thomas Teye Partey and Mohammed Kudus to turn up for the games.”

The team will train later in the day upon arrival in South Africa as the Black Stars leave no stone unturned in the FIFA World Cup quest.

Ghana missed the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and will be hoping to win against South Africa after starting on a positive note against Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the team is missing several players due to injuries, including deputy captain, Thomas Partey and Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus.

By Vincent Kubi