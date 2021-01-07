Blakk Rasta Escapes Death

Blakk Rasta

Popular reggae artiste and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, on Tuesday, January 5, escaped an attack by an unknown assailant who invaded Zylofon FM’s premises on a mission to kill him.

According to the radio presenter, an unidentified masked man stormed the studios of Zylofon FM after breaching security protocols at about 4:00 pm whilst on duty to threaten his life.

Blakk Rasta on his Twitter page claimed the masked man forced his way into the studios and threatened to kill him. But for the intervention of police, he would have been a dead man.

This development comes days after reports of attacks on investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, GTV journalist Abdul Hayi Moomen, Angel FM’s Captain Smart and recently, a journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Meanwhile, a statement issued yesterday, by the management of Zylofon Media, operators of Zylofon FM, confirmed that the premises of Zylofon FM was invaded by an unknown man after breaching security protocols at about 4:00 pm on Tuesday, January 5.

The statement revealed that the unknown assailant went to the station’s server room and succeeded in disconnecting some of the cables, therefore, shutting down transmission before threatening the life of the host of the Taxi Driver Show, Blakk Rasta, known in private life as Abubakar Ahmed.

“It was unclear what the real motive of this assailant was, but he engaged security details at the premises in a scuffle and sprayed a strange content into their eyes while baying for the blood of Blakk Rasta as he struggled to break into the studio during the live transmission of the Black Pot segment on the Taxi Driver Show,” the statement indicated.

According to the statement, the East Legon District Police team, however, intervened while the company’s head of security managed to prevent the assailant from escaping.

“The East Legon District Police team was immediately called in as the melee ensued and at this point, the assailant attempted escaping. Judging from the danger at hand, our Head of Security had to overpower him and, in the process, shot at him with a licensed gun,” it said,

The statement however, said the police took the assailant away together with some staff of the station to assist in investigations.

