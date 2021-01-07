Mr. Drew Eyes New Artiste Of The Year Award

Highlife and Afrobeat artiste Andrews Commey Otoo, popularly known as Mr. Drew, says he believes he deserves to be nominated as well as win the New Artiste of the Year Award at the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA).

Mr. Drew, known for his hit song titled Dw3, said he stands a good chance of winning the award because he had worked hard and deserves to be awarded the artiste of the year.

In an interview with host Amansan Krakye, Mr. Drew said his numerous hit songs make him the ideal candidate for the new artiste award because he also made the headlines with song theft allegations.

With songs like Dw3, Dw3 remix, Eat featuring Stonebwoy, Later featuring Kelvynboy, Let Me Know among others to his credit, Mr. Drew believed his hard work in the year under review had surpassed all and deserving of the reward.

A product of MTN Hitmaker, Mr. Drew captured the hearts of many Ghanaians during the 2017 MTN Hitmaker music reality show, although he missed out on the ultimate prize,

He was also nominated as Unsung Artiste during Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019.

An old student of Achimota Secondary School, Mr. Drew started off his career as a dancer and then later pursued music at the tertiary level. Mr. Drew is also into theatre, video editing, and video directing.

Currently signed to Highly Spiritual Music Label, Mr. Drew is here to entertain and raise the flag of Ghana high with his amazing stagecraft. He is simply a representation of African music and dance.

His song with label mate Krymi which features BET award-winning artiste, Sarkodie title Dw3 has been the number one song in Ghana since January 2020.

By George Clifford Owusu