‘Blame Hearts, Kotoko For Low Stadium Attendance’

Henry Asante Twum (M) with Ben Osei Bonsu (B.O.B) and the Guide Sports team

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has blamed Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the recent low patronage at the various stadia.

Indeed, the poor patronage at the various centres has become a major headache for GFA, club owners, and administrators in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Ben Osei Bonsu (B.O.B) of GUIDE SPORTS on Guide Radio 91.5FM’s KICKOFF show, Asante Twum said, “When we talk of poor attendance at Ghana Premier League matches, I think the clubs are not doing well enough, especially Heart of Oak and Kotoko. They are not engaging their fans. Constant fans engagement is very crucial, you do not expect the FA to start calling members of Phobia Chapter O, in fact, we don’t have their contact but Accra Hearts of Oak should have their contacts.

“Unfortunately, they’re not mobilising them, and interestingly the same thing applies to Kotoko.

“I strongly believe that these two clubs can bring their fans back to the stadium through constant fan engagement.”

He added, “Gone were the days when fans used to attend matches because of some high-profile players like Charles Taylor, Bernard Dong Bortey, Louis Agyemang, Ollenu Ashitey, Akwasi Bobie Ansah, etc.”

He pointed out that, “As for Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, it’s their own doing, they’re not doing well at all; back in the days, we used to have huge support for Kotoko in Kumasi and Hearts of Oak in Accra, but it doesn’t happen anymore.

“The fans are not coming to the stadium because Hearts and Kotoko are not doing any proper player recruitment, you can’t just bring any unskilled player to your club and expect the fans to turn up at the stadium.

“There have been consistent public dialogues about match officiating or refereeing as one of the key causes of a low turn-up at some of the match venues.

“Ghanaian Premier League referees have failed to improve the local league due to bad officiating, and that has contributed to the doldrum spirit of Ghana’s Premier league.”

By Francis Agbetsise