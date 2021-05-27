Body Found Hanging On Orange Tree

A decomposing body of a man believed to be in his 20s has been found hanging on an orange tree at Ampabame No 2, a community near Kotwi in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The body, which could not be identified by police, had since been buried by environmental health officers after an examination by a pathologist following advice from a coroner.

The police said they did not find any mark of violence on the body and the man is presumed to have taken his own life; even though investigations are still underway to get to the bottom of the case.

According to the documents from police sighted by DAILY GUIDE, on May 21, 2021, the Ampabame No.2 Unit Committee Chairman, Godknows Anafo reported to police that a man had hanged himself with a nylon rope.

The report said officers went to the scene to discover the body, which had reached an advanced stage of decomposition.

The report indicated that evidence was taken at the scene, including photographs by the case officer, and the coroner was informed accordingly.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi