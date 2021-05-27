Galamsey Machines Burnt In Tarkwa

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) in the Western Region on Tuesday embarked on an operation to stop illegal mining also referred to as ‘galamsey’ on the River Bonsa in the area.

In the process, about 10 dredging machines used in illegal mining activities were burnt.

Benjamin Kesse, head of the MUSEC and Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipal Chief Executive said two excavators were also impounded at Dompim Pepesa.

According to him, some recalcitrant miners were not ready to support the agenda to protect water bodies and forest reserves and rather continue to indulge in the indiscriminate destruction of the environment despite the ban imposed by the government.

He said the assembly will not condone the illegal activities of the miners and called for a halt in their operations.

Mr. Kessie bemoaned the wanton destruction of the water bodies in the municipality which is a mining hub in the country.

He said the activities of the galamseyers has affected the operations of the Ghana Water Company resulting in unending water shortage.

“The fight against galamsey cannot not be won by only the government. I am urging the public and media to support the fight against these illegalities.”

He appealed to the people to avoid politicizing the fight against galamsey, saying “Ghanaians should rather support the government to protect our water bodies and arable lands.”

In a related development, Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, together with the Marine Police and National Security also embarked on an operation on the Whin River at Emredane, near Mampong in the region, to tackle galamsey issues.

The minister said even though the perpetrators absconded, their excavator which was hidden in the bush was burnt.

“What these galamsey guys are doing is a total breach of the laws protecting the water bodies and forest reserves but I want to make it clear to them that such areas remain a no go area for illegal miners,” he said.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi