BoG, Health Ministry In Talks Over Hospital Facility

The Bank of Ghana is confirming that indeed it is in talks with the Health Ministry for the use of its Hospital facility in testing for coronavirus.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, had earlier announced that efforts were being made to use some facilities like the Bank of Ghana Hospital located at Cantonments, Accra, in testing for coronavirus.

In a statement signed by BoG Secretary, Sandra Thompson, confirming the claim, the bank assured the public of supporting the national fight against coronavirus.

The statement however cleared the air the facility is for public use and not for VIP as indicated during minister’s briefing.

Ghana as at April 1, 2020, has recorded 195 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and five deaths.

By Melvin Tarlue