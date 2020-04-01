‘BoG Hospital Is For Everyone’

The Bank of Ghana has clarified that it’s hospital being availed to Government for the Covid-19 fight will serve all Ghanaians and not VIPs only.

The central bank was reacting to earlier comments by the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu that the facility will only cater for the treatment of COVID 19 VIP patients and BOG staff.

A statement issued by the Bank said “it has been in discussions with the Ministry of Health to agree on an arrangement to avail parts of the facility, to assist in the treatment of severe and critical cases of COVID-19”.

This arrangement the statement says will be available for the benefit of the general public.

The Bank assured the public of its support of the national effort towards the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue