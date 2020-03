Dr. Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) increased the daily transaction limits for mobile money.

The Central Bank made this known in its monetary policy committee’s press release.

BoG says it has agreed with banks and mobile network operators on measures to facilitate more efficient payments and promote digital forms of payments for the next three months, subject to review, effective March 20, 2020.

Below are the new daily limits:

BY Melvin Tarlue