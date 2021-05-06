Bole Police Offers Ghc 2,000 Reward for Info on Wanted Armed Robber

Sumaila Alhassan

The Savannah Regional Police Command has placed a Ghc 2,000 reward for anyone who would give credible information leading to the arrest of a suspected armed robber, Sumaila Alhassan.

The suspect is aged 25. The Bole Magistrate Court issued a warrant of arrest for suspect for the offense of robbery. He is being wanted by the Bole police.

A statement issued by David D. Azumah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police , Bole District Police Commander, indicated that the suspect is dark in complexion and stout and is believed to be hiding in Bole town and its surrounding communities or Tamale.

The Savannah Regional Police Command is seeking for the support of the general public to volunteer information on the whereabout or the hiding place of the suspect for his arrest to assist in investigation.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole