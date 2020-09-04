Bongo Beats Them All… Dedicates Award To Fadda Dickson

Bongo (L) with Fadda INSET: Bongo with the award

Sports broadcast journalist David Ofori Osafo, widely referred to as Bongo Depharaa, shrugged off stiff challenge to emerge as the best commentator in the Greater Accra Region in a recently held Foklex Media Awards.

After winning the award, he expressed profound gratitude to God and dedicated it to Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh, Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, for his impact on his career.

“Glory to the Almighty God for making it possible for me to win this award. Secondly to my boss, managing director, legend, and godfather in the media landscape, Dr. Fadda Dickson, for his unflinching support from day one to date.

I want to use this platform to assure my boss Dr. Fadda Dickson that this is just the beginning of greater things to come by way of hard work and dedication,” he added.

Bongo started his journalism career with Nkawkaw-based Obuoba FM, where his brilliance endeared him to listeners in the region and beyond. He later moved to Accra some years later, where he continues to make impact.

The versatile media practitioner’s aim is to win the prestigious Ghana Journalists Awards (GJA) best sports journalist in future.

“Fadda, as he is widely known, has changed a lot of media guys through his immense support, advice and has set a pace for himself,” Bongo added.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum