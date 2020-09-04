CAF Salutes Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has extolled the works of Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan.

The special celebration for the Ghana legend was in recognition of his goal-scoring prowess at the biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

On Wednesday, CAF celebrated Gyan on its official Twitter account as the iconic figure on its ‘Wednesday Wizards’ by sharing a video of all his goals in AFCON.

The video has since attracted massive viewing from far and near.

Affectionately called Baby Jet, the 34-year-old is in the prestigious FIFA World Cup annals as the highest African having hit the back of the net with six goals.

Gyan demonstrated mastery during Ghana’s three streak World Cup appearance—2006, 2010 and 2014—to set the enviable record previously held by legendary Roger Millar of Cameroun.

The former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland man has eight goals to his credit in AFCON.

The lethal striker featured in two AFCON finals—2010 and 2015—losing to Egypt and Ivory Coast in Angola and Equatorial Guinea respectively.

The striker has been linked to Asante Kotoko as he hits the twilight of his illustrious career.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum