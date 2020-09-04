Natural Resources Minister Inspects New Gold Refinery

Government through the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) is establishing a Gold Refinery in Ghana as parts of efforts to add value to the raw materials, the sector Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has stated.

He revealed this on Friday, 4th September 2020 when he toured the facility.

Accompanied by his Deputy, Benito Owusu-Bio, the Managing Director of PMMC Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, the CEO of Minerals Commission, Kwaku Addae Antwi Boasiako and advisor on Mines, Ben Aryee, the Minister said the decision by Government to add value to the commodity will help expand the Ghanaian economy and create jobs.

The $25 million gold project which is expected to be completed in October this year (2020) will refine 300 tonnes of Gold per day.

Construction of the refinery at the PMMC head office area in Accra started in 2018.

By Melvin Tarlue