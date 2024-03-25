Bono, Bono East, Ahafo Bawumia Campaign Teams Inaugurated

Dan Botwe addressing members of the campaign team

The National Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dan Kweku Botwe, has inaugurated the regional campaign teams for the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions.

The campaign team in the Bono Region is chaired by Kwame Bafoe, also known as Abronye DC, with the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Awo Banahene, serving as his deputy.

Ahafo Regional chairman is Kwabena Owusu Sekyere while the Bono East campaign will be chaired by, Ibrahim Baba Bukhari.

The campaign team comprises representatives from the regional security, the council of elders, the regional legal committee, and other key sectors.

During his address, Mr. Botwe urged members to prioritize training and avoid complacency to ensure success in the upcoming election while emphasizing on the unique nature of each election and stressed the importance of unity in achieving victory in the 2024 elections.

He added, “There is the need for inclusive representation on all teams at various levels and if we are disciplined, I don’t see why we won’t win the elections”.

He charged the regional campaign teams to swiftly establish constituency and electoral area campaign teams to kick start their operations.

According to him after the various level teams are inaugurated they are going to go through special training emphasising the need for members to avail themselves of training.

Mr. Botwe emphasised the importance of involving all identifiable groups at every stage of the campaign and highlighted the upcoming training sessions for team members.

Member of Parliament for Sunyani West and Minister for Labour Relations, Employment, and Pensions, Ignatius Bafour Awuah, who is also a member of the campaign team, called on the government to prioritize completing critical projects in the region before the December 2024 elections, considering them must-win initiatives.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani