‘You Showcased The Best Of Ghana To The World’

President Akufo-Addo has heaped praises on athletes and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) headed by Kwaku Ofosu Asare, for giving their best shots in the just ended 13th African Games.

He said in a post via social media on Saturday following the conclusion of the tournament,

“To each and every member of the Ghanaian team, I commend you for your dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

He added, “Your excellent achievements have not only brought glory to our nation but have also inspired a new generation of sportspersons across our beloved country. You have showcased the best of Ghana to the world.”

He pointed out that their achievements had not only brought glory to the nation, but had also served as an inspiration to the entire country.

The President also expressed appreciation to the coaches, officials, and support staff who played integral roles in preparing and guiding the athletes throughout their journey.

President Akufo-Addo commended the people of Ghana for their unwavering support and belief in the nation’s ability to host such a prestigious event.

At the closing ceremony of the games at the University of Ghana Stadium, Cessouma Minata Samate, the African Union’s Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, lauded Ghana for its exceptional efforts in hosting the games.

In like manner, the Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, praised the athletes for their outstanding performances, which elevated the flag of Ghana on the international stage.

The 13th African Games, which ran for three weeks, showcased the talent and prowess of athletes from across the continent, with Ghana emerging as the host nation.

Great performance from dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, Wiyaala among others lowered the curtains on the event with spectacular displays.

The 16 days sports festival saw over 5,000 athletes from 54-member states of the AU competing in 29 different sports disciplines in Accra.

Meanwhile, Egypt takes the baton to host the next edition in 2027.

Below is the overall medal table of the Games.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum