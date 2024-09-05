Boost For Colts Football

Kurt Okraku

The country’s juvenile (Colts) football has received a major boost from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

As part of efforts to revamp the junior divisions of Ghana football, the GFA has rolled out financial incentives to boost the division.

At the 30th GFA Ordinary Congress, the GFA boss, Kurt Okraku said the Association has purposed to propel juvenile football a notch higher, saying, “Colts U-17 Regional Championship will be extended to each region, with a prize money of GH¢10,000, a set of jersey and ten footballs.”

He added that, “Colts U-15 Regional Championship will hit each region, with a prize money of GH¢10,000, a set of jersey and ten footballs.

“Colts U-13 Regional Championship will also hit each region, with a prize money of GH¢10,000, a set of jersey and ten footballs.”

The GFA boss has since assuming office put structures in place to improve Colts football.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum