Bosomtwe Honours Adutwum

The chiefs and people of Bosomtwe have honoured Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, at a special ceremony at Jachie last Sunday.

Dr. Adutwum was presented with a citation, a ram, a Kente cloth and traditional sandals as well as assorted gifts, commending him for his support of the development of the constituency and the nation.

The citation also praised him for the progress and development he had spearheaded for the Bosomtwe constituency in the form of educational projects, facilitation for the establishment of educational institutions as well as the awarding of scholarships to hundreds of his constituents from his own resources.

It indicated that the massive transformation he was promoting in the education sector was an ample testimony of his outstanding leadership quality, which has promoted the development of the country and beyond.

“The Chiefs and people of Bosomtwe are proud to associate ourselves with you and in recognition of your service to the course of humanity and in appropriation of your contribution to the development of Bosomtwe and the honour done the people through your distinguished career,” the citation stated.

The colourful durbar, which lasted about four hours, attracted chiefs from the Bosomtwe district and other parts of the Ashanti Region, various stakeholders from the education and other facets of the nation’s economy.

Nana Kwaku Amankwah Sarkodie, the Chief of Sawuah, who was the chairman of the award organising committee, expressed the gratitude of the people to Dr. Adutwum for his love for the people of Bosomtwe and for the support he had been offering the people.

Responding to the award presentation, Dr. Adutwum lauded the chiefs and people of Bosomtwe for the honour done him for the service he had rendered to them and the nation.

He assured them of his commitment to continue working very hard for the constituency and the nation.

Dr. Adutwum posited that good work attracted reward, and called on all and sundry to take a cue from the gesture of the chiefs and people of Bosomtwe.

Dignitaries who attended the function were representatives of Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of the Asantehene, and a representative of the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Serebuo, who is also the Chairman of the Council of State.