‘NPP Holds Keys To Ghana’s Transformation’

Napo in a chat with Nana Kwaku Duah

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, insists the country flourishes and develops better whenever the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in political office.

Nicknamed as Napo, the lawmaker, who doubles as the Minister of Energy, has therefore implored the citizenry to always ensure that the NPP remained in power, in the supreme interest of the country.

He was speaking during the graduation ceremony of 91 people, mainly youth, who benefitted from an eight-week intensive skills training programme in Ashtown in the Manhyia South Constituency.

The Youth Empowerment Programme was a brainchild of Napo, who collaborated with the College of Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship (CBAE) to offer free skills training to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries were trained in Hair Technology, Fashion Technology and Makeup Artistry. Significantly, Napo also presented free equipment to the beneficiaries to start their own businesses.

According to the MP, in the midst of the recent global challenges, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP administration is still doing its utmost best to help improve the lives of the people.

Citing the free skills training programme and the startup kits presentation in the Manhyia South as case study, he said the country is lucky to have the NPP in political office now, assuring that better days are coming.

“What would we have done if we don’t have the Free Senior High School (SHS) and other social intervention programmes, introduced by President Nana Akufo-Addo, by now?” the Energy Minister asked.

Napo said skills training has several uncountable benefits for the individual and the country at large, admonishing the 91 beneficiaries to make good use of the training, adding “be ambassadors for a good NPP government.”

The beneficiaries trained in Hair Technology were given items such as washing basin, hand dryer, standing dryer, steamer, steriliser and tonging set to start their own businesses and contribute to the economy.

In the Fashion Technology, the trainees were given cutting machine, industrial sewing machine, knitting machine and industrial iron. In the Makeup Artistry, they were presented with makeup bags to start their own businesses.

Napo announced that in the second batch of the skills training, beneficiaries would be trained in footwear manufacturing, barbering, soap and disinfectant making, among others.

Rebecca Donkor, President of CBAE, urged the graduates to “Go out and shine and make Napo proud. Go and make the difference,” lauding Napo for his passion to develop his constituency.

Dignitaries such as Sam Pyne, Kumasi Mayor; Nana Kwaku Duah, Kokosohene; Richard Boasu, GETFUND Administrator and Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General CTVET, attended the programme.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi