Boxer, Blackwell To Be Crowned Development Chief

July 3, 2023

 

Ghanaian boxer and entrepreneur Yahu Blackwell is set to be crowned as Osu Noryaa Mantse, the development chief at large, in Osu, Accra-Ghana in August 2023.

As part of his preparations for the coronation, Blackwell has acquired land in the Aburi mountains and is building a massive royal compound.

The compound will include a visitors lounge, living and dining areas, a modern kitchen, laundry and general storage facilities, six bedrooms with washrooms, a family area, gym, office, movie theatre, game room, barber and salon room, pool area with bar and kitchen as well as a basketball court, bowling alley, and prayer sanctuary.

 

The compound also features a 1-bedroom out-house, security post, and parking for 4-6 cars.

Blackwell has started networking on behalf of the Osu Monarchy with other entities outside of Osu that will have a great impact on the state and the people of Accra.

Blackwell, who is of the Ga-Dangbe bloodline and a descendant of Ayi Kushi, will be crowned by His Royal Majesty (HRM) Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV of the Osu State.

Ayi Kushi was a king of the Gadangbe, the first known Gã Mantse of recorded history.

 

 

