Boxing League Off To A Flying Start

The Sports Minister with the dignitaries at the event

Spectacular delivery of punches on the opening night of the Ghana Professional Boxing League stirred Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif to score it full marks.

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Sackey, returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over debutant, Isaac Taylor, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The winner said after the fight, “It is a good win and I have to congratulate my opponent on giving me a good show.”

“I knew I was going to win so I wasn’t surprised at the results but I have to continue working harder.

This league provides the opportunity for me to stay active in the ring and I am ready to take advantage of that,” he added.

The novelty Ghana Professional Boxing League put together by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), in collaboration with IMAX Media Group, rolled out exciting bouts.

The minister, described the league as a game-changer event on the boxing calendar which, he said, would offer fighters the chance to remain competitive.

He called on boxing stakeholders to come together to make the league a competitive and exciting one saying, “This is a novelty and my Ministry is in support of it because we believe it offers the chance for the fighters to remain competitive throughout the year.”

In other bouts, John Quaye of the Sea View Boxing Club earned a unanimous decision win over Stephen Addy of The Gym in a Super Lightweight contest.

Seconds Out Gym’s Burkinabe fighter, Alexis Kabore, defeated Michael Tagoe via a round seven Technical Knockout in a Super Featherweight contest.

Adam Hab Deen Salanon of the Panix Boxing Club stopped Daniel Otoo in two rounds after the Palm Springs Boxing Club’s boxer failed to answer the bell for the second stanza of their scheduled six-round flyweight contest.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum