Ex-Ghana Captains Land In Senegal …For Grand Stadium Commissioning

Former Ghana football captains Asamoah Gyan, Anthony Baffoe and Samuel Osei Kuffuor are in Senegal for the inauguration of the country’s new national stadium.

The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions opened their new stadium yesterday amid sheer glamour and pageantry.

The Ghanaian trio- Gyan, Baffoe and Kuffuor were joined by other African football greats including Nigeria’s Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, as they form a team of African legends to play Senegal’s legends in a game at the newly-built national stadium.

Construction works on the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium began in February 2020 and was finally completed late last year.

It has emerged that the 50,000 capacity multi-sports complex will host the Summer Youth Olympics in 2026.

Top Senegal officials, its Sports Minister Matar Bâ and other dignitaries graced the grand commissioning.

Other football greats who graced the event included Okocha, Drogba, Patrick Mboma, and Samuel Eto’o.

From The Sports Desk