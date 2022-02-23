LA Dodgers, Ghana Baseball Strike Deal

Joe Harrington (R) with GBSF officials at the signing ceremony

The Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation (GBSF) has announced a partnership deal with American professional baseball team Los Angeles (LA) Dodgers to help develop baseball in Ghana.

The deal, themed ‘Creating Partnerships for the Good of the People’ was announced during the Dodgers’ ten-day visit to the country.

The Dodgers Africa Operations Director, Joe Harrington said the visit was to enable the team assess the state of the sport in the country and find the best way to give opportunities to the Ghanaian youth in sports and education.

He said “Our mission is to inspire the continent on the field, in the classroom and most importantly as human beings.”

“We think that everyone deserves the opportunity to play baseball and have that service of the vehicle for other opportunities that they can provide, so we actually want to get everyone involved to help develop the sport, not only here in Accra but in other regions.”

GBSF President, Ernest Danso, said the federation was on a mission to make baseball a household name in Ghana.

He said his outfit was hopeful of exploring ways to improve the development of the sport with support from the Dodgers organization.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) Kenneth Annang, thanked the Los Angeles Dodgers for choosing Ghana among the few countries to develop the sport and also commended them for their vision to involve all the 16 regions in the partnership.

From The Sports Desk