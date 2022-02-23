Celestine Donkor Celebrates Ghana’s Independence Day With ‘Celestial Praiz’

Celestine Donkor

As part of activities marking this year’s independence celebration, celebrated female gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor will on March 6 host her annual gospel concert dubbed “Celestial Praiz” at the Victory Bible Church, Awoshie in Accra.

Celestial Praiz is an annual gospel musical concert which provides the platform for Christians, ministers of God and gospel music lovers to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

This year’s event which marked the ninth edition is scheduled to commence at 5pm. It will bring together the most exciting and chart-topping hitmakers of the year on one stage to thrill music lovers.

According to organisers of the concert, they are expecting both high profile and the general audience to come and celebrate God.

Gospel music lovers will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs come March 6 when Celestine Donkor leads the pack of gospel artistes for the concert.

Celestine Donkor, who is the headline act, has consistently maintained her status as one of the most celebrated Ghanaian gospel artistes in the country.

She will be treating Ghanaian gospel fans to a repertoire of some of her famous hits like ‘Agbebolo’, ‘Edem’, ‘Enyonyoge Kokooko’, ‘Elolo looo’ among others.

Gospel music fans at this year’s event, according to the organisers, will enjoy songs from Celestine Donkor’s latest EP album played live for the first time.

The concert will also be used to celebrate Celestine Donkor’s achievements on the gospel music scene and also to create the opportunity for other gospel acts to showcase their musical talents on one platform.

‘Celestial Praiz’, which has now become known as one of the biggest gospel musical concert in Ghana, attracts over 4,000 people from all walks of life.

Previous editions witnessed performances from acts such as Uncle Ato, Cecilia Marfo, OJ, Cwesi Oteng, Cindy Thompson, Evangelist Lord Kenya, KODA, Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, and Martin Hayford among others.

By George Clifford Owusu