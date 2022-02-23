Dela Botri Rocks Goethe-Institut

Dela Botri

Ghanaian flute virtuoso, Dela Botri alongside Hewale Sounds will on Thursday, March 3 launch two albums- ‘All in One’ and ‘Ghana Bi Your Own’ – during a concert at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

‘All In One’ is 16 tracks of contemporary approaches such as Jazz, Reggae, Highlife, Afrobeat and Calypso, which were produced by Wazumbi, Ben Nketiah and GomezBetx.

‘Ghana Bi Your Own’ has 16 songs that lean heavily towards Ghanaian traditional rhythms with inflections from Palmwine highlife alongside Adowa, Agbadza and Kpanlogo.

Both albums, which were recorded with a vast array of traditional Ghanaian instruments, reflect aspects of his recent directions with his bamboo flute and explorations he has made into diverse music genres over the past few years.

An apostle of traditional/contemporary Ghanaian music, Botri has held workshops in a number of universities and performed to varied audiences in the Middle East, Europe, USA and several countries in Africa.

In 2011, he joined Liberian star Miatah Fanbulleh to perform at the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize Awards in the Norwegian capital, Oslo and performed with the late acclaimed Malian balafon player Keletigui Diabate in Bamako (Mali) and Accra (Ghana).

In recent years, he has participated in the Cubadisco Festival (Cuba), World Music Village (Finland), Copenhagen Jazz Festival (Denmark) and the Pan African Music Festival (Algeria).