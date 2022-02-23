Moses Atobrah Bounces Back

MOSES ATOBRAH, a colossus in Ghana’s gospel music industry, remembered in the 90s for his worship song ‘Honhom Krokron Yehia Wo’, has resurfaced on the music scene with a new album dubbed ‘Ye Be Yi W’aye’.

The new album, expected to be launched on February 28, 2022, comprises timeless worship songs which form part of his main touching prayerful melodies. It is produced and arranged by Joseph Amoah of Springboard Studios.

He has written and recorded about 56 songs, three albums of which have been released.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Sunday, Minister Moses Atobrah revealed on ‘Up Close’, a segment of the show, that his maiden gospel song ‘Honhom Krokron’ hit came right from the Throne Room of Grace.

“I think I received this song on the campus of IPS now UPSA about 26, 27 years ago so I did the recording and exactly 25 years ago, I released an album when I was in my final year. It was a whole album that was released. The title track of that album was ‘Twe B3n No’ to wit ‘Draw Close to God.’

“I want to thank God for this blessing simply because it is a family thing,” he stated.

Minister Moses, however, was not happy with how some men of God sidelined musicians in the past, saying that frustrated the latter a lot.

Currently a Council Member of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an entrepreneur behind huge brands like Debbies and Debbies, Tone African Herbal range of organic products, among others, Moses is married with three children.

He has also worked with Tigo, Shell, Softsheen Carson (manufacturers of Dark & Lovely), Merchant Bank, and Star Assurance.