Ga Mantse Confers With Education Minister

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has conferred with the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum on the issue of the teaching of the Ga Adangbe in schools in the Greater Accra Region.

In attendance during the meeting was the minister’s technical team.

There have been instances of teachers of the Ga language posted outside Accra to go and teach other languages. There is currently a shortage of teachers of the language.

Also discussed was education in general and how to give it a fillip in the region.

The shortage of Ga teachers in schools in the Greater Accra Region has been a raging issue among indigenes of Accra, especially the elites whose contribution towards reversing the deficit has been immense.

With the involvement of the Ga Mantse and the positive response of the Education Minister, the issue would soon be resolved.

In a correspondence dated January 27, 2022, the Ga Mantse’s Chief of Staff, Justice Julia Sarkodie-Mensah asked Ga language teachers who were posted to other areas outside Accra to teach other languages to call a certain number so the posting could be reversed.

By A.R. Gomda